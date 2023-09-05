CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen in mid-August, police say.

Chicago Police say Bernard Williams was last seen in the 6300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Grand Crossing at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14.

According to police, Williams was last seen wearing a red jacket and tan shorts. Williams also requires the assistance of a mobility walker.

Police say Williams stands 5’9″ tall and weighs around 160 Lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bernar Willaims is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.