CHICAGO — Community leaders in Little Village are asking for help locating a family who has been missing for nearly one week.

Pedro Morales, 67, Justina Mendoza Rodriguez, 51 and Caleb Morales, 6, were last seen Tuesday, July 11.

Family members said all their personal belongings were left behind.

One of Morales’ employees said before they disappeared, Morales told her he was being followed and seemed nervous.

Friends and family gathered Sunday to pass out flyers and ask the community for help in finding the Morales family.

Anyone with information on their wherabouts is urged to contact Chicago police.