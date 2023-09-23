CHICAGO — Police say a search is underway for a missing and endangered man last seen at his home in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, 59-year-old Nicholas “Nick” Caluris was last seen on Friday morning and police say he is reported as a high-risk missing person.

Police say Caluris was last seen just after 10 a.m. at his home in the 3200 block of North Osceola in Dunning.

A person who is designated as endangered is believed to be in danger due to one or several factors that could expose them to injury or harm.

Caluris stands 6-foot-2, weighs around 200 lbs. and has brown and grey hair and brown eyes. Officers did not provide details on what kind of clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police notified the public about Caluris’ disappearance in a news release sent out on Saturday morning.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.