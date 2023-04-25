CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who requires medication.

Oscar Pena, 32, was last seen by his family on the 2100 block of North Pulaski Avenue at 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Pena is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dragon tattoo on his right arm. He has a medical condition that requires medication.

Pena was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, black shirt, and camouflage pants. He’s known to frequent the area near the Walmart on the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Anyone with information on Pena’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.