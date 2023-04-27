CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Kayan Jones, 11, was last seen near 84th Street and Seeley Avenue on Chicago’s south side around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Jones is described as 5 foot, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.