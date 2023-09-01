CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing man who was last contacted in November of 2022, according to Chicago police.

Officers say they are searching for Michal Serafin, a 37-year-old man who police say has connections to the North Side of Chicago and in Evanston.

According to police, Serafin, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5’8″ and weighs around 2502 Lbs.

Police have not provided details on what may have led to Serafin’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 37-year-old Michal Serafin is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312)744-8266.

Tips for police can also filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.