CHICAGO — A search is underway on Friday for a man missing from his home on the city’s Northwest Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, officers are looking for 29-year-old Cheng Ding, who has been missing for nearly a month.

Officers say Ding was last seen at his home in the 5400 block of North East River Road, in the city’s O’Hare neighborhood, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Police say Ding, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Officers did not provide details on what Ding was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities notified the public about Ding’s disappearance in a news release on Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Cheng Ding to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.