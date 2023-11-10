CHICAGO — A search is underway for a man who went missing from an assisted living facility in Chicago on Wednesday, police say.

According to Chicago police, 64-year-old Ishak Boulos was last seen in the 6300 block of North Bell Avenue in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

Police say Boulos, who has grey hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 180 pounds.

Boulos was last seen wearing a grey puffy winter coat, a black winter hat with Coca-Cola print on it, and a pair of white gym shoes, police say.

According to police, Boulos does not have a cellphone and has little money to get around.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 64-year-old Ishak Boulos is asked to call the CPD Area Four SVU at 312-746-82514. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.