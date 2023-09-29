CHICAGO — A search is underway on Friday evening for a missing 61-year-old man last seen in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, Mariano Bailon was last seen by family members at his home in the 7300 block of West Roscoe around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Bailon was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a grey Bears hoody sweater, and jeans.

Bailon stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 170 pounds. Police say he has grey hair and brown eyes.

Police notified the public about Bailon’s disappearance in a news release on Friday evening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Mariano Bailon is asked to call CPD Area Five SVU Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.