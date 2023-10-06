CHICAGO — A search is underway on a Friday for a man missing from Bronzeville, according to Chicago police.

Officers said they are searching for 36-year-old Andre Cheaton, who was last seen by family members on Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to police, Cheaton is known to frequent the Downtown Chicago area.

Officers said Cheaton, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is not clear what Cheaton was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Chicago police notified the public about Cheaton’s disappearance in a news release on Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Andre Cheaton is asked to call CPD Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.