CHICAGO — The search for Chicago’s next police superintendent is now down to six candidates.

The Sun-Times reports the finalists include five police department veterans and an outsider who previously worked for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling; his retired predecessor Ernest Cato, III; Street deputy Migdalia Bulnes; Constitutional policing and reform Chief Angel Novalez; Labor Relations Commander Donna Rowling; and Shon Barnes, the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin, who spent about a year as COPA’s director of training and development.

The new civilian oversight body in charge of leading the search has until July 14 to pick three finalists and send those names to Chicago Brandon Mayor Johnson.

The chosen candidate will replace interim police superintendent Fred Waller, who came out of retirement to take the job, after spending nearly three and a half decades with CPD.

Waller took the role on May 15, the same day as Johnson’s inauguration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.