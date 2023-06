CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is missing after going for a swim at Foster Avenue Beach.

Police said the teen was swimming at the beach around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told police she was last seen struggling to swim to the shore, before submerging under the water.

The Chicago Fire Department’s dive team searched the area Wednesday night as detectives investigate.

A search for the teen is expected to resume Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.