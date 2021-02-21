Search continues for North Side hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist

CHICAGO — The family of a woman seriously injured in a North Side hit-and-run is pleading with the public to come forward and identify the driver.

The plea comes after police said an SUV involved in the hit-and-run was stolen in a carjacking. Police have since found the vehicle but the person responsible for the crash remains at large.

WGN has learned that Betzel is now breathing on her own. She is expected to stay in the ICU for at least three more days. As she continues to heal, the family is once again demanding answers.

“We’re really looking for someone to come forward and face justice,” said Michael Betzel, the victim’s brother.

Thirty-one-year-old Alexandra Betzel was injured while riding her bike on her way home on Feb. 10. Police said she was struck while traveling northbound on Kimball Avenue. The vehicle drove over her chest and face. She also sustained injuries to her ribs.

“She remembers everything,” said Joanna Blazek, Alexandra’s sister. “She remembers the feeling of her head being rolled over by both of the tires of the car, and so I mean we’re expecting she’s probably going to need therapy afterward.”

After the collision, the driver sped off but not before the vehicle was captured on a red light camera.

Betzel, who grew up in LaGrange and graduated from DePaul, was an avid biker, according to her family.

“She does ride her bike everywhere, it’s her main transportation and her main exercise, and one of the ways she gets out to enjoy the city,” Michael Betzel said.

The family says Alexandra has a long recovery ahead of her and her girlfriend has set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical and therapy expenses.

“Medical costs alone, we’re expecting to be very expensive, especially now that we found that driver of the vehicle wasn’t the owner and likely does not have insurance,” Joanna Blazek said.

As of Sunday evening, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $50,000.

“We’re very happy that the community has shown as much support as they have,” Michael Betzel said. “People who have never met my sister, never been to Chicago, never been on a bike are sending their well wishes and funds to help her heal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.