CHICAGO — Tuesday will be the first of four public hearings for the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

The public hearings are being held to receive feedback from the community on what qualities community members would like to see in Chicago’s next top cop.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability holds the responsibility for finding and selecting a list of candidates to take over as Chicago Police Department’s Superintendent.

The CCPSA has 120 days to conduct a nationwide search, recruit candidates, review applications, perform background checks, conduct interviews, and select three finalists for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson. The entire process must be complete by July 14.

From there, Mayor-elect Johnson will have 30 days to either select one of the three finalists or refuse the recommendations. If that occurs, the commission must start the entire process over and find another three candidates.

Last week, Mayor-elect Johnson made it clear that he would like the next superintendent to be promoted within the Chicago Police Department. Previously, the police board conducted searches for superintendents. Now, that power belongs to the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

While those serving in the Commission don’t have a law enforcement background, the Commission president says it creates an unbiased nature, while adding a community layer to an already existing process.

Tuesday’s meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. with doors opening 30 minutes prior.

Three community events are scheduled. The next will be at St. Sabina Church on Wednesday April 19.