Man in grave condition, boy critical after car plunges off bridge into Calumet River

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition and an adult male, believed to be in the age range of 40-50 is considered in ‘grave condition’ after a vehicle drove off a bridge and into the Calumet River.

Details remain limited, but WGN learned that a search and rescue operation was underway Sunday night in Chicago’s Far South Side following reports that a vehicle drove off the Torrence Avenue Bridge near 124 Street and became submerged.

Chicago Fire Department told WGN a 13-year-old boy was found in the water and taken by private boat to 121st and Doty to meet an ambulance.

An adult believed to be in the age range of 40-50 was located around 8:45 p.m., according to paramedics said. That adult male was transported by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Paramedics told WGN the boy’s condition is considered critical. The adult male is considered to be in grave condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.