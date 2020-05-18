Sean Penn joins Lightfoot on tour of new Chicago COVID-19 testing site

CHICAGO — Actor and humanitarian Sean Penn joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot Monday in touring a new Chicago COVID-19 testing site.

Penn is a cofounder of Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), a charity that’s paying for six test sites in mostly minority neighborhoods in the city.

The first two sites are already open at the Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy and the Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy. Together, in just the past week, both sites have tested more than 800 people who complained of COVID-19 symptoms.

Another site — in a parking lot of Guaranteed Rate Field — will be for asymptomatic first responders and health care workers.

The other sites will be aimed towards Chicago’s African American and Latinx communities in Little Village, Hanson Park, Englewood, Gage Park, Austin and Pullman.

The city said these sites were chosen because they are close to public transportation and large enough for people to properly practice social distancing. They’re also placed in communities that have been disproportionally affected by the virus.

Individuals can be tested regardless of citizenship status, but making an appointment is encouraged.

“These tests are free of charge. So no one needs to worry if they have the money or the insurance,” said Lightfoot. “They are free of charge because it’s critically important that we expand the opportunities for testing in our city.”

While Penn noted that no one is excited to be living through a pandemic, this is an opportunity for the public to get involved.

“But within that pandemic, there is great excitement about the example we can be as the citizenry and constituency help that government needs,” he said. “That partnership is needed now more than ever and will continue to be in greater and greater need. I’d like to see a day where we understand that there’s nothing special about doing this. This is what being citizens is.”

Penn and Lightfoot will be touring Prieto Math and Science Academy.

Celebrity Chef Jose Andres and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen have also stepped up to provide meals for the first responders who will be working at the testing sites.

“Are you telling me that we are wasting food and at the same time, we have long lines of people going hungry? We don’t believe in long lines. We believe in long tables,” said Andres.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.