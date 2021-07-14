Scottie Pippen listing Highland Park home on Airbnb for Olympics

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — If you’re in need of a place to watch the Men’s Team USA basketball team compete in Tokyo, Scottie Pippen has you covered.

For $92 a night, anyone can stay in the Hall of Famer and Dream Team alum’s Highland Park home via Airbnb.

Courtesy Airbnb

Booking for the home, which will be offered on August 2, 4 and 6, opens at noon on July 22.

“In honor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, I’m inviting basketball fans to my Chicago home to relive one of my career highlights – competing at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992. I’m excited for you to cheer on the next generation of Olympians from my home court!,” the listing on Airbnb states.

Courtesy Airbnb

