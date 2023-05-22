CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver of a motorized scooter who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on the city’s North Side.

The incident happened on April 4 around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Webster in Bucktown. A 53-year-old man was jogging on the roadway and was struck by a person driving a scooter, according to police.

The rider was knocked off the black motorized scooter and was last seen walking while pushing the scooter northbound on the west sidewalk of Ashland Avenue from Webster Avenue, police said.

According to police, the driver was seen wearing a black helmet, dark colored jacket, light colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.