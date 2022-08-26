CHICAGO — Parents and guardians were invited to Carl Schurz High School by the principal on Friday to discuss a shooting near the school that left four teens wounded.

In a latter to parents, Principal Heidy Moran said parents will get a chance to talk about what happened and ways to forward. The meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. at the school.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street on the report of multiple people shot near the patio of La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop — which is directly across the street from the school.

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded and three other teens were transported in good condition. Two of the victims go to Schurz and another goes to an alternative school.

Witness Arturo Morales was waiting for two students to be dismissed when shots rang out.

“I was scared personally,” he said. “I was real scared, especially when I saw that one kid bleeding from his neck.”

WGN News talked to students Thursday who said the hallways were not as packed and the mood inside was very somber.

To uplift students, flowers and donuts were offered Thursday morning, but classmates said the mood was still off.

“The atmosphere at the school was weird,” senior Erick Pedroza said. “It was off, really off, nothing was right. Everything was off. Everyone was a bit gloomy.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.