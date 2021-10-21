Schools, some businesses remain closed as water pressure problems continue in Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Water pressure problems in Dixmoor continue to close schools, businesses and leave some residents without running water for yet another day.

Fitzgerald Roberts, the village president, said Dixmoor really needs help.

Residents have been stopping by the village hall to pick up cases of donated bottled water. Some have had no water running in their homes since Saturday.

The village president is blaming aging infrastructure. He said the ongoing water pressure problems are due to a closed valve in a feeder pipe that runs from Harvey to Dixmoor, and that these issues could continue into next week.

“The valve gate is not fully open. What has to happen is they have to send a camera down through the line from the Harvey side to see this valve that supplies the water to Dixmoor,” said Mayor Roberts.

Residents are frustrated and aggravated.