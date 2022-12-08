CHICAGO — In response to inflammatory racist and anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West has lost a local honorary degree.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) announced Thursday that they are rescinding West’s honorary degree.

They cited that West, now known as Ye, “doesn’t align” with the school’s values.

According to Forbes, the Chicago-born rapper lost his billionaire status as he continues to repeat racist and anti-Semitic comments.

He received the honorary degree in 2015.

The school’s full statement is below.

“The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.”