School City of Hammond holds classes remotely following shooting

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. — School City of Hammond announced that Monday would be a day of remote learning for all middle schools and high schools in the district following a shooting outside of Hammond Central High School on Friday.

The district said in a statement that they want to address concerns regarding school safety while giving the community a chance to pause and reflect on what happened. The district’s elementary schools will remain in person.

The district said in-person learning will resume on Tuesday with increased security measures at each high school, including an additional police presence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News