School City of Hammond holds classes remotely following shooting

HAMMOND, Ind. — School City of Hammond announced that Monday would be a day of remote learning for all middle schools and high schools in the district following a shooting outside of Hammond Central High School on Friday.

The district said in a statement that they want to address concerns regarding school safety while giving the community a chance to pause and reflect on what happened. The district’s elementary schools will remain in person.

The district said in-person learning will resume on Tuesday with increased security measures at each high school, including an additional police presence.