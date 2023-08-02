CHICAGO — At least one person was injured after a school bus crashed into a house on the city’s Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of West Waveland. Police said a 63-year-old bus driver was traveling on Waveland when he hit a parked vehicle, a city utility pole and crashed into a home.

There were three people on the bus at the time of the accident: the driver, a child in a wheelchair and the child’s 43-year-old female caretaker — who was transported in stable condition to Community First Hospital with neck pains.

No citations have been issued at this time. It is unclear what exactly caused the crash to happen.

