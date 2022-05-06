CHICAGO — Students from five CPS high schools competed Friday in a food truck competition with some scholarships on the line.

Many of them received feedback from professional chefs at the Englewood Community Kitchen. Organizers said all of the student chefs participate in CPS’ career and technical education programs, which aims to help students apply knowledge through real life careers after graduation.

Awards and scholarships up to $5,000 were given out for best pitch, best recipe and best truck design.

“The Krusty Sponge,” student chef Semaj Stovall said. “We won the best pitch and best truck design.”

Many of the students WGN News spoke with said they hope to own their own restaurant one day.

“Career and technical education allows students to go into industry,” CPS instructional support specialist Sherry Franklin said. “So industry also includes becoming their own business owners.”