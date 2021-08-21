Scaled-back Chicago Air Show marks smaller return to lakefront

CHICAGO — In a sound that can make many shudder, the thunderous roar of the Blue Angels soaring over the lakefront wowed crowds in this year’s Chicago Air Show.

Typically the Air and Water Show, this year’s event has been scaled back due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

For Sarah Markiewicz, getting the family together on the lakefront was a must for this unique show.

“It was just a really fun thing. Our family is in town from St. Louis, so it was a very fun way to spend the afternoon,” Markiewicz said.

Herb Hunter, the voice of the Chicago Air Show greatly enjoyed the return of the event, even though it seems like a far cry to many from the 5-hour long event featuring a water show as well.

“This show started in 1959 on Oak Street Beach as a family day for the kids,” Hunter said.

Decades later, the kids keep coming to Lake Michigan to see those jets soar.