All lanes reopen on SB Bishop Ford at 130th after shooting investigation

CHICAGO — All lanes have reopened on the Bishop Ford after a shooting investigation.
A man was shot just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on southbound Bishop Ford near the Steel Bridge.
State police said the man was treated at the scene and the injury was not serious.
SB Bishop Ford was closed from 130th to Beaubien Woods while police investigated and canvassed the area for evidence.
All lanes reopened to traffic around 7 a.m. Delays linger back to 111th.
