Saturday marks final turn for the Arlington Million

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The final turn for the Arlington Million is taking place Saturday, honoring Arlington International Racecourse chairman emeritus Dick Duchossis and his family for starting the tradition 40 years ago.

The energy was high and bittersweet at the racecourse, with many attendees saying they’ve come to see the races since they were children.

It was a bittersweet victory for Kris Newman and her friends at the final Arlington Million, celebrating a win while reminiscing on great, irreplaceable memories.

For Mike Drieco, he looks back to remember the very first Arlington Million he saw.

“One had the Bart and one had John Henry and they debated back and forth every time they saw each other until they passed away. It’s sad, it’s such a historic track,” Drieco said.

The president of Arlington International Racecourse is aware at the disappointment spectators feel, while saying that history has proven the racecourse can get through difficult times.

“This could be the last one, it looks that way, but Arlington has always overcome adversity, but this could be one of those hurdles,” racecourse president Tony Petrillo said.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Petrillo said many of the horses that raced today were born and trained in Illinois.

As decisions are being made on the track’s future, the legacy the course leaves behind will be remembered by millions.