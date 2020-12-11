Santa brings the gift of movie night at McHenry movie theater

MCHENRY, Ill. — During a year where businesses are struggling and kids are left wondering if Santa will still come, a movie theater in McHenry combined both things, spreading cheer in a difficult season.

Mike Sullivan from the McHenry downtown theater worked with the village’s mayor and others to help their business during the pandemic, while bringing smiles to kids.

“We started thinking a lot about how we can engage the community. Kids can’t see Santa, so we’ll bring Santa to them,” Sullivan said.

The Jolly Old Elf himself made an appearance in a decked out RV, delivering the gift of a movie night to 6-year-old Jason Wegner.

A bucket of popcorn, soda, cups and of course, plenty of candy.

“He’s just super excited about Christmas. I think it just adds to it,” Wegner’s mom Karlyn Schroeder said.

Family friend Chris Nobbe made sure Santa brought the gift to Jason, and threw in a gift card herself to watch a movie.

“I was looking for a unique gift. Santa’s best way to deliver a nice gift,” Nobbe said.

To order the special delivery, visit the theater’s website here.