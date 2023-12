CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson joined business leaders to celebrate the opening of Salesforce Tower in Chicago.

The 57-story building is located at Wolf Point, where the north and south branches of the Chicago River meet.

Salesforce will allow local non profits to use the top two floors of the building to host fundraising events at night and on weekends at no cost.

The cloud-based software company is headquartered in San Francisco, but have 2,200 employees that work in Chicago.