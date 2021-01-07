Saint Sabina leadership makes statement in support of Father Pfleger after allegations

CHICAGO — Saint Sabina leadership announced they will make a statement regarding allegations against Father Pfleger Thursday morning

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a letter to the St. Sabina community Tuesday that Pfleger is facing an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor from more than 40 years ago, and was asked to step aside from ministry during the investigation.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a letter to the St. Sabina community Tuesday that Pfleger is facing an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor from more than 40 years ago, and was asked to step aside from ministry during the investigation.

Pfleger posted a statement to Facebook Wednesday saying he has been asked by the archdiocese to not speak out at this time.

Pfleger has been the pastor of Saint Sabina in the South Side Auburn-Gresham neighborhood since 1981, but stepped down from the pulpit as the archdiocese investigates an accusation of abuse.

“I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God,” Pfleger said. “Pray also for the person, my life is more than a 40 year old accusation, and on that and my Faith I will stand.”

The archdiocese said the matter is currently under investigation by church officials, and has also been reported to the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.