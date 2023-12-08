CHICAGO — Friday evening, Chicagoans affected by gun violence gathered at Saint Sabina Church on the city’s South Side, where they took part in an event to remember their loved ones who were gone too soon.

“We’re all kindred spirits in this and during the Christmas holiday,” said Gloria Moore. “No matter how long it is you have, you’ve still got that pain.”

Those kindred spirits hung ornaments with pictures of their loved ones who have died as a result of gun violence on a Christmas tree outside the church.

Zenobia Carmel was one of those kindred spirits as well. Carmel lost her son — then-36-year-old Michael Octavius Bell — five years ago, and has attended the event at Saint Sabina every year since.

“I’m out here supporting all the mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers,” Carmel said.

The tree decorating is put on by the non-profit organization Purpose Over Pain, who said the gathering is meant to bring a little hope, and a little light during a time of year that can often feel dark for those who have lost someone they love.