CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Catholic Church hosted a special mass Sunday to welcome new migrants into the South Side community.

About 50 refugees attended Sunday service at the Auburn Gresham church after fleeing danger from various central American countries, such as Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Venezuela, for a fresh start in the Chicago area.

The idea for today’s visit came from a conversation between father Michael Pfleger and the charity organization ‘United Giving Hope.’

“Something that we all know, that we are all people and people of God,” said Julie Contreras, from United Giving Hope. “And when we enter into the home of Saint Sabina, the table of God is open to all of us to worship.”

In a show of solidarity, some of Saint Sabina’s youngest members joined refugee children near the altar.

Refugees said they felt honored to receive the invitation to pray and give thanks, and to show their appreciation, they presented a gift to the congregation of the church.