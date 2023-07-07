CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Catholic Church hosted their Summer Block Party on Friday.

Organizers hoped to bring peace to the community and provide a chance to celebrate their first block party of the summer.

While St. Sabina works to put an end to violence, Father Michael Pfleger remains committed to unifying the community through events like the block party.

A night of free fun in a safe environment allowed parents and children an opportunity to enjoy a summer Friday night without worry.

The event was held at Renaissance Park on the 1300 block of West 79th Street on Chicago’s south side.

Live music, free food, games, and bouncy houses kept everyone entertained on Friday.