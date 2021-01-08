Saint Sabina community holds rally Friday in support of Father Pfleger

CHICAGO — A rally was held Friday to support Father Michael Pfleger, who is facing a child sex allegation, at Saint Sabina Church.

Hundreds showed up at the church to support Pfleger, who has been the pastor since 1981.

Fr. Pfleger is accused of sexual abuse of a minor from more than 40 years ago.

As DCFS and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the case, members support for the pastor hasn’t wavered.

“We’re standing with Father Pfleger because of the accusation,” Pam Bosley said. “I guess not but we know at the end that everything is going to be dropped that everything is going to be fine.”

Fr. Pfleger wasn’t at the rally because Cardinal Cupich asked him to live away from the parish as the investigation unfolds.

“I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God,” Pfleger previously said. “Pray also for the person, my life is more than a 40 year old accusation, and on that and my Faith I will stand.”

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the person who made the allegation has been offered victim assistance ministry services.