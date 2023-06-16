CHICAGO — The world’s greatest sailors are preparing to battle out on Lake Michigan.

The Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix will take place Friday and Saturday.

This is the second consecutive year the race is making a stop here in Chicago.

It’s described as NASCAR on the water.

The tight course will take place inside of the outer harbor break wall between Navy Pier and the Planetarium.

The 10 F50 catamarans of Sail GP are capable of reaching speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

This weekend’s event kicks off the season which will stretch through next summer with 12 events at stops all over the world.

While in Chicago, there will be three 12 to 15 minutes races that will take place on each day.

The city’s two-day race has brought in fans from near and far, all the experience the adrenaline in person.

While tickets are available for people who would like a front row seat to the action, you can take in the view from just about anywhere along the lakefront between the planetarium and navy pier.

More information at SailGp.com

The races will continue Saturday with doors opening at 3 p.m.



