CHICAGO — Members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) brought their voices back to Grant Park as they remain on strike.

SAG-AFTRA Chicago Local hosted a rally to try and pressure the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to negotiate a contract they deem fair. Their demands are related to wages, revenue sharing, and protection of images and performances in order to prevent the replacement of humans by artificial intelligence.

According to a press release, the rally featured “Chicago-born actors, including SAG-AFTRA President Charles Gardner & member Ta’Rhonda Jones, speaking about their experience and why they’re committed to remain on strike until a fair contract is reached.”

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since Jul. 13 while the closely related Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2 for similar reasons.