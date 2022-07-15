CHICAGO — Rain or shine, festival goers will still be out enjoying their favorite performers this weekend and organizers are prepared to address their top concern.

Safety.

In light of the recent mass shooting in Highland Park, organizers for the Mas Flow Raggaeton Festival said they’ve invested more into their security by hiring a private company and having a more thorough screening process at the entrance.

“Security and the guest experience is really important for us,” said Director of Grass Roots Events Alexandra Castro.

Another music festival set to kick off this weekend is the Pitchfork Music Festival, where organizers said there will be an on-site resource and response center where counselors and a security team will be available to attendees who see behavior that violates the festival’s code of conduct.

The Office of Emergency Management & Communications would also like to remind festival attendees that if they see anything suspicious, to go ahead and report it.