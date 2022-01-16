‘Sad to see it go’: After 56 years, Gullivers Pizza in West Ridge closes

CHICAGO — One last pie to say goodbye. On Sunday, Chicagoans enjoyed pan pizza at the West Ridge Gullivers for the final time.

After 56 years in operation, owners of Gullivers Pizza decided it was time for a new endeavor, shutting down the well-known restaurant and pub located in the 2700 block of West Howard Street. Unfortunately, the pizzeria becomes another victim of the pandemic.

“I came here when I was a child. Took it over when I was an adult. It’s just a long history. Sad to see it go,” Gullivers owner Dino Karageorgis said.

Gullivers is where many Chicagoans got their first taste of pan pizza. But long-time customers say Gullivers is more than food. It’s the eclectic atmosphere. One of the original owners was obsessed with antiques. Now every vintage piece is for sale as closing time approaches.

Customers paid the ultimate tribute to the decades-old business on Sunday, with more than just pizza: a toast. It’s a fitting end to an establishment rich in eras.

“One last hurrah,” said customer Sean O’Brien raising a glass. “So here’s to Gullivers.”