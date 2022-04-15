SKOKIE, Ill. — A scheduled performance by Russian comedian Nurlan Saburov at Skokie’s North Shore Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled over backlash from residents over the comic’s refusal to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Saburov has not been well-received in the U.S., with protests surrounding the venue of his San Francisco performance earlier this week.

The show was scheduled for Saturday night and had been sold out for months.

Village and venue leadership met with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America to make the decision on the cancellation.

A statement from the organization praised the decision.

“We have heard from many of our fellow Illinoisans, including Skokie residents, who have shared our grief. We are certain that Skokie residents are proud that this principled position was taken. Thank you for standing with Ukraine.“