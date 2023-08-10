CHICAGO — Thousands of rubber ducks raced to the finish line Thursday in the annual Ducky Derby.

The ducks were drop into the Chicago River at 1 p.m.

Crowds gathered to watch and see which one makes it to Michigan Avenue first. People paid $5 a duck to be part of the fun. 100,000 ducks were up for “adoption” this year.

The event is a major fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. They offer year-round training and competitions to more than 55,000 athletes.

Thursday’s event raised $430,000. If you missed the race, you can still donate at https://www.duckrace.com/chicago

