CHICAGO — For the first time since 2005, the Rotary International Convention is returning to Chicago in 2030.

It will coincide with the 125th anniversary of the of the organization — which was founded in Chicago in 1905.

“We’re thrilled to announce today, on the anniversary of the first Rotary club meeting in 1905, that Chicago will once again host Rotary’s biggest gathering,” said Lyle Staab, Rotary member and Chair of the Chicago Bid Team. “We can’t wait to show our visitors all Chicago has to offer. We’re determined to deliver a memorable experience for the participants, and to make a difference in Chicagoland through the event.”

Rotary’s conventions take place all over the world, with the 2023 event in Melbourne and future conventions taking place in Singapore, Taipei, Manila and other global cities.

The 2005 event, which took place in Chicago on Rotary’s 100th anniversary, welcomed over 40,000 attendees and had an economic impact of over $65 million.