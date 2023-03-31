CHICAGO — A Rosemont man is facing a felony charge in connection with a carjacking incident that took place in the city Wednesday evening.

According to police reports, 21-year-old Nicholas Kaehler is facing a felony of vehicular hijacking and aggravated firearm in connection to the incident.

Police say that Kaehler was arrested in the 5400 block of South Shore Drive Wednesday evening around 7:05 p.m. and was positively identified as the man who, less than ten minutes earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 23-year-old man in the 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Kaehler was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no further information in the incident.