Roseland residents come together to help neighborhood pharmacy rebuild

CHICAGO — People in the Roseland neighborhood are banding together to help a fixture in the community rebuild from recent looting.

The locally-owned Roseland Pharmacy had been serving the area for nearly half a century. It has been a shining light in the community for decades and is the pride and joy of Howard Bolling. He opened the place on Dec. 12, 1973.

Bolling was raised in Harlem and was just graduating from Howard University when he went to work for a company unheard of to him — Walgreens.

Eight years later, he started out on his own. He got a tip a pharmacy was available to buy on the Far South Side. In a short time, Bolling and his business became a fixture in the neighborhood.

He said at the beginning, the neighborhood was mostly Italian, which he spoke.

Like so many other small businesses, Roseland Pharmacy was looted during the last weekend in May among protests following the death of George Floyd. Looters cleaned him out of the store’s pharmaceuticals and his businesses lifeline — his computer.

Bolling wanted to rebuild but was unsure how. He was approached by a recent University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign graduate who grew up in Roseland who said she was going to start a GoFundMe for him. The goal of $20,000 has already been reached so he’s going to give back.

“The best way is to take the rest of that money and do something for the community,” Bolling said.

He said he wants to give back as a way of saying thanks. He never expected anything from anyone. But the love he has been shown has given him renewed purpose at 81 years old with a place that is a community mainstay.

The pharmacy will be back in business soon.