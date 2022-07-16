CHICAGO — Roscoe Village Burger Fest is back for it’s 15th annual celebration this weekend.

According to the festival’s website, there will be nine burger vendors to try out, a competition to determine Chicago’s best burger, arts and crafts, a kids’ zone, and two stages featuring musical performances Friday through Sunday.

The burger festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the critic’s choice award for best burger being announced at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the people’s choice award for best burger being announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“People are scarfing down burgers, so make sure you come scarf them down this weekend,” said Robert Magiet, who was representing burger vendor “The StopAlong” at the festival.