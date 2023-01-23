CHICAGO — The redevelopment of 35 city blocks on Chicago’s Near West Side enters its next phase of construction Monday with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The Roosevelt Square community has been slowly coming into existence since 2004 and will consist of more than 2,400 units plus amenities once completed, according to the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA).

Phase 3B is set to begin with a groundbreaking Monday, which will include Mayor Lori Lightfoot. WGN plans to livestream the event within this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Funding for this phase was approved in March, according to Urbanize, and includes more than 200 units of housing, retail space, rehab for existing apartments, and a national public housing museum.

The project location is the former site of the CHA ABLA Homes, an acronym for the four housing developments in the area consisting of Jane Addams Homes, Robert Brooks Homes, Loomis Courts, and Grace Abbott Homes.