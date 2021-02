A crash involving a rollover semi truck has all lanes blocked on Interstate 80.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-80 at US 30. All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off of I-80 at US 30, causing a five-mile back up.

Consider an alternate route such as US 6.

Take a look at the crash on EB I-80 from #Skycam9.



All traffic diverted off I-80 at US-30, causing a 5 mile back up! Think about US-6 as an alternate with ALL LANES BLOCKED on I-80. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/9eRAtjSD1E — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.