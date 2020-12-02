Rollover crash involving tanker truck on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — A person was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving a tanker truck on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on the Bishop Ford near 103rd onto the Stony Island Feeder ramp. Police say the tanker truck crashed with another vehicle, causing the truck to rollover.

The driver of the truck is hospitalized with non life threatening injuries, according to police.

Crash cleanup continues SB Stony Island approaching the Bishop Ford after a truck crashed on the Ford and rolled onto Stony Island below. pic.twitter.com/2SGihY5wC3 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 2, 2020

Crash cleanup continues on southbound Stony Island approaching the Bishop Ford.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.