Rollover crash involving FedEx truck causing major delays on IB Kennedy

CHICAGO — A rollover crash involving a FedEx truck is causing major delays on the inbound Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. in the local lanes of the IB Kennedy near Division. Police said the incident caused packages to spill across the road. All lanes were blocked to allow crews to clean the scene.

Just before 5 a.m., police reopened two lanes of traffic. Crews remain on the scene as the clean-up continues.

Major delays are reported. Seek an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.