Roeser’s Bakery has wide variety of sweets for Valentine’s Day and Fat Tuesday

CHICAGO — After celebrating Valentine’s Day today, more sugar and sweets are on the way for Fat Tuesday at Roeser’s Bakery in Humboldt Park.

As flowers and cakes quickly switch to paczkis at one of the city’s oldest bakery, it’s okay to be indulgent during a week of holidays and very cold temperatures.

Roeser’s has 15 flavors of paczkis to offer, all of which are messy when eaten correctly. From fruit-filled to custard-filled flavors, all dusted with powdered sugar before being glazed and iced, the soft, doughy treat is a staple of the bakery’s.

As far as to what flavor most people prefer, it seemed to be pretty consistent.

“The favorite here is strawberry. The favorite of everything here is strawberry,” owner John Roeser said.

Roeser’s has been open for 110 years, when current owner John Roeser’s great-grandfather opened the baker on North Avenue. John is the fourth generation of the bakery’s ownership.

It’s best to order your paczkis ahead of time, as the dough will be gone by Tuesday.

Roeser’s Bakery is located at 3216 West North Avenue in Humboldt Park.