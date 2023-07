CHICAGO — A robbery suspect was shot early Wednesday morning in West Ridge by a concealed carry holder.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police said three men, ages 26, 33 and 31 were standing near their vehicle when they were approached by a man displaying a gun.

The man demanded the men’s property. At some point, the 26-year-old man, who has a concealed carry licenses, shot the robbery suspect multiple times.

The man was transported to St. Francis in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.